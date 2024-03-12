'Appreciate Life A Little Extra': Adult Star Sophia Leone's Last Message Before Death

The 26-year-old died on March 1.

Adult film star Sophia Leone died at the age of 26. She was found "unresponsive" by her family in her apartment in the US on March 1. The news came to light as Sophia's stepfather Mike Romero on Saturday sought funds for her memorial on GoFundMe. In her last post before death, Ms Leone told her fans to "go outside and just appreciate life a little extra".

She sent a heartfelt note to her 300,000 Instagram fans in September. "Go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today," the 26-year-old captioned a picture, where she posed wearing white sunglasses and a white handbag thrown over her shoulder while flashing the peace sign to the camera, as per a report in the New York Post.

Her father wrote on GoFundMe, "On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia's passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock. On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for."

Her agency, 101 Modeling, said that she didn't die of suicide and that her death was being investigated as a "home invasion homicide" They added that their "hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone".

"A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A gofund me has been started for her family," 101 Modeling said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Sophia Leone was born in 1997 in Miami, USA. She reportedly started working in adult entertainment at the age of 18 and has a net worth of more than $1 million.