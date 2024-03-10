5 Facts About Adult Star Sophia Leone Who Died At 26

Adult film star Sophia Leone has died at the age of 26. She was found “unresponsive” by her family in her apartment in the US on March 1.

The news came to light as Sophia's stepfather Mike Romero on Saturday sought funds for her memorial on GoFundMe.

He wrote, “On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia's passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock. On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for.”

Ms Sophia's death is the fourth untimely demise in the adult industry this year after Kagney Linn Karter, Jesse Jane, and Thaina Fields.

Who is Sophia Leone?

- Sophia Leone was born on June 10, 1997, in Miami, USA.

- Sophia Leone reportedly entered the adult entertainment industry at the age of 18.

- Ms Sophia was said to have a net worth of $1 million.

- She was associated with the modelling agency called 101 Modelling, who have also confirmed the news of Ms Sophia's untimely demise. The modelling Agency shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A GoFundMe has been started for her family.”

Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A gofund me has been started for her family. https://t.co/XrrXzRLEsw — 101 Modeling (@101ModelingInc) March 9, 2024

Ms Sophia's stepfather also revealed that “she had a deep love for all animals”. She also had 3 pets herself.

The cause of Ms Sophia's death is still unclear and local police are still investigating the case to find it out.

Ms Sophia's modelling agency also stated that she didn't die of suicide and that her death was being investigated as a "home invasion homicide".