Adult Star Sophia Leone's Cause of Death Revealed After Months-Long Investigation

Six months after adult film star Sophia Leone's death, the official cause has been revealed. According to TMZ, the 26-year-old's death was accidental, resulting from a drug overdose. Notably, Ms Leone's body was found in her New Mexico home on March 1, with police initially deeming her death "suspicious" and "unique".

Her mother had previously disclosed to a detective that Ms Leone struggled with alcohol dependency and had suicidal thoughts. The investigation has now concluded that Leone's death was an accidental overdose, bringing closure to the case. However, it's not clear which substances she had ingested.

The news of her death first came to light when Ms Leone's stepfather Mike Romero sought funds for her memorial on GoFundMe.

''The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock. Sophia was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed travelling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile'', Mr Romero wrote on the fundraising page.

Ms Leone was born on June 10, 1997, in Miami in the US. She reportedly entered the adult entertainment industry at the age of 18 and was said to have a net worth north of $1 million. She was associated with the modelling agency 101 and starred in more than 80 films, according to her IMDB page.

In her last post before death, Ms Leone told her fans to "go outside and just appreciate life a little extra".

