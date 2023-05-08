Apple Watch Dials 911, Saves US Woman's Life After She Collapsed In Hotel Room

Apple Watch's fall detection feature kicked in to call emergency services on her behalf.

Apple Watch has proven to be a life saviour on many occasions. There have been many incidents about how it saved lives by detecting abnormalities in users' health by using sensors that measure heart rate, ECG, and more. In one such recent incident, Apple Watch saved a woman's life after she collapsed in a hotel room from a ruptured aorta.

Recently, a Reddit user shared an incredible story on how the device saved her mother's life. The user added that her mother was on a business trip in Florida's Fort Lauderdale while temporarily residing at a hotel when she experienced pain in the chest. She texted a friend who was in the same hotel to come to her room, and ''collapsed to the floor face first'' soon after.

When the woman's friend came to her room, she found her collapsed on the ground and called 911. Surprisingly, the ambulance was already on its way before she made the call. Turns out Apple Watch's fall detection feature kicked in to call emergency services on her behalf.

"Turns out my mom had a ruptured aorta and the situation was so bad that it took an insane set of circumstances for her to make it through, including the incredibly fast transport to the hospital," the Reddit post reads.

A few days later after surgery, she explained that the Apple Watch summoned assistance, as it detected no movement from her. The woman's daughter expressed gratitude and said that the incident has now made her an ''Apple user for life.''

''I see stories like this sometimes and think that they are exaggerated for publicity or possibly just made up. I obviously no longer think this. Apple technology has a firm grip on me and my entire family already but this... this was something else. This made me an Apple user for life and showed me that technology like this can truly save lives,'' the user concluded.

Users were all praises for the watch's health features which have been instrumental in saving many lives.

One user wrote, ''Your mother is very lucky. I checked the statistics and about 85% of people who experience a ruptured aorta don't make it. I'm happy your mother survived. The Apple Watch is an invaluable piece of technology for sure. I was born with Spina Bifida and walked with a cane. I tend to fall down often. The Apple Watch has helped me a few times by offering to call either my wife or 911. Luckily I haven't needed to follow through with the calls. It's comforting to know that it's there on my wrist when I need it.''

If Apple Watch detects you have remained motionless for one minute, an emergency call will be placed automatically and a message with your location will be sent to your emergency contacts. The feature is automatically enabled for users over the age of 65.