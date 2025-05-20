Apple May Owe You Money. Here's How To Get It

If you owned a Siri-enabled Apple device between 2014 and 2024 in the United States, you may be eligible for some compensation from the tech giant. It stems from Apple's $95 million settlement in the Lopez v. Apple Inc, a 2019 class action lawsuit, which alleged that Siri's accidental activations led to private conversations being recorded without consent, CNN reported.

The tech giant accepted the settlement earlier this year but denied the allegations, The Verge reported. Siri-enabled devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple TVs, used in the US between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, are eligible for compensation.

The tech giant launched its digital assistant in 2011, which is usually activated by saying "Hey Siri," or by pushing and holding the iPhone's side button. Apple and other major tech companies came under fire in 2019 when reports from The Guardian, Bloomberg and Belgian news site VRT claimed that staff behind popular digital assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant might listen in on private conversations, according to the CNN report.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs claimed that "obscure topics" from private discussions "were used by Apple and its partners to target advertisements to them."

It also mentions that the company accessed their communication "without their consent" by activating Siri.

In a public statement in January, Apple said that it never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never made it available for advertising, and never sold it to anyone for any purpose. "We are constantly developing technologies to make Siri even more private and will continue to do so."

Apple also said it aimed to improve privacy by reducing the amount of data collected during Siri interactions that use servers and processing requests as much as possible directly on the user's device.

The email received about the settlement includes information like name, claimant identification code, confirmation code and a description of the settlement, as per The Verge. You can claim the settlement for up to $100 or $20 per device for as many as five eligible devices by July 2, 2025.

You are eligible for the settlement if you've received an email with the subject line "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement," along with a link to the lawsuit's website. To qualify for the settlement, users must submit a claim form online through the official settlement website. Claimants need to provide proof of ownership that they purchased a Siri-equipped Apple device.