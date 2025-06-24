Apple iPhone 17 Launch Date, Expected Features, New Colours, Design, Camera And Price

Apple iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Air and 17 Pro Max: With less than three months to go before the iPhone 17 is unveiled, the market is rife with speculation about new features and hardware upgrades coming to the next generation of Apple's flagship product. The California-based company is expected to release four variants of the new series, viz., iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and the basic iPhone 17 option

Here's a quick look at everything you can expect from the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 series.

When will the launch take place?

Keeping up with Apple's recent trend of iPhone launches, the next series of smartphones could be launched anytime in the second or third week of September. Pre-orders should begin immediately after, with the availability expected within a week or two.

How many colours?

According to a popular Apple tipster, the new iPhone 17 series could look more eye-catching than ever. The two fresh colours, green and purple, are currently being considered as Apple puts the final touches to its upcoming product.

"iPhone 17: Purple and Green Colors in Testing as Potential New Shade for 2025," wrote Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, last year's iPhone 16 was released in five 'vibrant' colours – black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, which is a deep blue.

iPhone 17: Purple and Green Colors in Testing as Potential New Shade for 2025



Full Article:https://t.co/jZJJoUHBsf pic.twitter.com/1in8R6dDa5 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 20, 2025

Also Read | Apple May Hike New iPhone Prices But Refrain From Blaming Tariffs: Report

Expected design of iPhone

According to Forbes, while details are still speculative, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature advanced camera capabilities, potentially including improved low-light performance and enhanced zoom functionality.

Expected price

The iPhone 17 series might start at Rs 89,900 for the base version, with the Air going for Rs 95,000, and the Pro Max being priced as high as Rs 1,64,900, as per reports.

For the latest and most accurate information on Apple's products, visit the official Apple website. These rumours are based on speculation and leaks, and the actual design and features may differ. We'll have to wait until September for the official launch to know more about the iPhone 17.