Apple iOS 18: Compatible Devices, New Features, Key Details And More

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will start on June 10.

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner. Slated for June, the conference usually centres around iOS updates rather than new hardware. This year, among the most anticipated announcements, is the debut of iOS 18, which is expected to be the most significant software update for the iPhone that the tech giant has shipped in years. According to CNET, the new iOS 18 will revamp the iPhone experience with four new artificial intelligence-powered features, including large language models (LLMS) and a generative AI app called iWork.

Apple never discusses products before it is ready to announce them. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently teased that the company has big plans regarding generative AI. "Let me just say that, I think there's a huge opportunity for Apple with GenAI and AI," he said during the company's most recent earnings call, as per outlet.

Apple's iOS 18 update is expected to be a significant upgrade over iOS 17 and that's largely because of AI. However, according to the New York Post, the upcoming features can only work with iPhones that include its muscular A12 Bionic chip - which excludes anyone still using an iPhone 8 Plus or earlier models.

Moreover, users of the first generation of the lower-cost iPhone series SE (Special Edition) line that was introduced in 2016 also won't have access to the updated features. This is mainly because the older iPhones have outdated hardware chips that have slower processors and less memory that won't be able to support the high-powered features that come with the update. This means iPhones that can't handle iOS 18 software update can also expect to lose access to all future iOS updates as well.

Notably, Apple's A12 Bionic chip was first introduced in the iPhone XR and XS models. So, aside from the XR and XS iPhones, the second and third generations of the iPhone SE models as well as all the phones in the iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 model lines will be able to enjoy the new features.

Meanwhile, other iOS 18 features that are expected to be introduced include new Home Screen design functions that will allow eligible iPhone users to add blank spaces, rows and columns between apps. The rumoured features - including a potential partnership with Google's AI bot Gemini - are also set to be confirmed when Apple officially releases iOS 18's features during its WWDC from June 10 through June 14.