Startup Founder Slams IIT Candidate Who 'Didn't Know 95% Of Things On His Resume'

Startup founder Angad Daryani has claimed that a candidate from one of India's top institutes who had applied for a job at his company did know about 95% of the things he mentioned in his resume. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Daryani, whose startup is building an advanced filterless air purification system, said that he was interviewing candidates for a job opening at his company when he came across a candidate from IIT Kharagpur who claimed to have "four offers" from different firms and listed "100 things on his resume".

However, as Mr Daryani interviewed the candidate, he "quickly picked" that the IIT graduate "didn't actually know 95% of the things on his resume". When Mr Daryani confronted him, the man said, "Oh wow, I respect you, now I want to work in your company".

In his post, Mr Daryani expressed disappointment, asking, "What are they teaching at the IITs?" He also pointed out that this wasn't the first experience with an IIT alumnus who lacked integrity.

Candidate from IIT Kharagpur who applied on our website, had mentioned 100 things on his resume, of which he knew 5. He had 4 offers from other companies based on these 100 listed things, and when we quickly picked on the fact that he didn't actually know 95% of the things on his… — Angad Daryani (@AngadDaryani) April 1, 2024

"What are they teaching at the IITs. 4/4 bad integrity experience in the last 2 years. I don't want to know if you know reinforcement learning as a mechanical engineer. I want to know if I can have you around and trust you," Mr Daryani tweeted.

The post was shared on April 1. Since then, it has accumulated more than 613,000 views. The tweet has sparked a discussion in the comments section.

"To paint everyone with the same colour is never a good idea...every sufficiently large sample set will have good and bad people. As a startup, the top of the lot may not come to you as often, and you end up experiencing bad apples. Also, an IIT degree is not a sign of integrity!" expressed one user.

To this, Mr Daryani replied by saying that they have "zero hires from IIT". "Have written pieces on this before. Will perhaps talk about this the next time we meet. It's not our first experience. 4/4 bad hires, VC/investor from there has behavioural issues and we didn't take their $, it's not the first," he added.

"Wondering what kind of recruiting process could analyse a candidate for all the listed things of his resume," said another user. Mr Daryani replied to this as well and said, "List of competent engineers looking to hire their CTO lol".

"IIT kids do better, not because of teaching, but because the kids are exceptionally talented to begin with. They learn together. And those misfits who get into IITs because of other than ranking need 100 things in their resume to get till interview," commented a third user. Mr Daryani responded saying that "cracking exams is not an industrial talent".