'Our Most Favourite Shark...': Anupam Mittal Receives Heartwarming Note From IndiGo Crew

Anupam Mittal is the founder of Shaadi.com and a 'Shark Tank India' judge.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and 'Shark Tank India' judge, recently shared a picture of a heartfelt note he received from the crew of an Indigo flight.

The note addressed to "most favourite Shark on board", expressed the crew's pleasure at having Mr Mittal onboard and their hope to see him again. "It was our pleasure to have you on board IndiGo flight today. Thank you so much. Hope to see you all again. Best wishes," it read.

Touched by this gesture, Mr Mittal on Friday took to Twitter to share the note and express his gratitude towards the flight attendants. "To my most fav flight attendants, thanks for this. @IndiGo6E this is one thing you've gotten absolutely right - your people. Pakkad ke rakho," Shark Tank India judge tweeted.

Take a look below:

To my most fav flight attendants, thanks for the 💜 … @IndiGo6E this is one thing you've gotten absolutely right - your people. Pakkad ke rakho 🤗 pic.twitter.com/cHG2bZWFRi — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 14, 2023

Mr Mittal's post has accumulated more than 16,000 views and several comments. IndiGo too reacted to his post. "Thank you, Sir, for your heartwarming tweet! We're thrilled that our team has made such a positive impression on you. We truly appreciate your kind words and can't wait to welcome you onboard soon. #LoveYouToo #IndiaByIndiGo - Enna" the comment read.

Thank you, Sir, for your heartwarming tweet! We're thrilled that our team has made such a positive impression on you. We truly appreciate your kind words and can't wait to welcome you onboard soon. #LoveYouToo#IndiaByIndiGo ~Enna — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Mr Mittal recently made headlines for criticising the Centre for its decision of imposing a 28% Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) on the full value of online gaming. Mr Mittal slammed the move, saying that entrepreneurs should now build rockets rather than gaming companies. He also took a dig at the rising prices of tomatoes in the country and asked users to invest in the vegetable instead of cryptocurrency.

''Latest lessons - stop gaming, start building rockets, move money from crypto to tomatoes,'' Mr Mittal tweeted.