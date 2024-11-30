Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa's LinkedIn CV Sparks Buzz On Social Media

Ananya Panday's younger sister, Rysa, has found herself at the centre of a renewed nepotism debate after a screenshot of her LinkedIn CV went viral. The CV, which lists her internships at top Bollywood production houses, sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, reigniting a discussion about nepotism in the film industry. The CV mentions her work experience as an intern at three top production houses - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment (for four months), Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment (one month), and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby (one month).

Sharing a screenshot of Rysa's LinkedIn CV on X, the user wrote, "ah good old nepotism." The picture quickly went viral on social media, with many criticising her internships as evidence of nepotism in Bollywood. However, some users also offered a broader perspective and defended Rysa's choice to pursue internships with well-known production companies.

"Nepotism exists everywhere, even in fields like investment banking," wrote one user. "If my parents had such connections, I'd take full advantage of them too," commented another.

"How is this nepotism? Their parents worked hard to provide better opportunities for their children. If Rysa is using those connections, that's her choice," a third user expressed. "yea sure act like you won't take the opportunity if your parents could give you one," said a fourth user.

Another wrote, "Better than not doing anything at all." "So you just want them to not take the opportunity?" read a comment.

Rysa Panday, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's younger daughter, turned 20 on Sunday. She is currently pursuing filmmaking at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Rysa made an appearance in season 2 of her mother's reality show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' in 2022.

This year, Rysa is set to debut at Le Bal in Paris. Founded in 1992 by Ophelie Renouard, Le Bal has defined the concept of the introduction of young women to society, marking their formal entry into the social scene. This year, the annual gala will be held at the Hotel de Crillon and will be attended by the creme de la creme of global society.