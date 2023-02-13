Amul Shares Doodle As Ravindra Jadeja Gets Fined For Applying Cream On Finger

The doodle has accumulated more than 6,600 likes and over 577,000 views.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday handed Ravindra Jadeja a fine of 25 percent of his match fee and even awarded the cricketer a demerit point for applying a soothing cream on his index finger without informing the on-field umpire during Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Australia. The incident caused a lot of controversy on social media. Now, Amul has also shared a doodle featuring none other than Jadeja.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Amul shared the image which showed the all-rounder Indian cricketer standing next to the Amul girl caressing his finger. "Topical: Star Indian all-rounder fined for applying cream on the ball," the post's caption read. "Jaadu, ungli sirf butter mein daalo (Put your finger only in butter)," read the text inscribed on the graphic.

Take a look below:

#Amul Topical: Star Indian all- rounder fined for applying cream on the ball! pic.twitter.com/whDgVVXrQh — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 12, 2023

Since being shared, the doodle has accumulated more than 6,600 likes and over 577,000 views.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying contrary to the game's spirit, the ICC said on its official website.

Also Read | Comedian Whose Mass Layoff Video Went Viral Meets PM Modi

The Cricketer was seen taking a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and rubbing it onto the index finger of his left hand. While the incident caused a lot of controversies, the ICC made it clear that the cream was actually used for completely medical reasons. The ICC also debunked theories put forwards by former cricketers who alleged that the cream can be associated with tampering with the condition of the match ball.

The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, the ICC stated.