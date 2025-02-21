Amid 'India's Got Latent' Row, Comedian Harsh Gujral Deletes 'The Escape Room' Episodes From YouTube

As the row surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' continues to stir controversy, several comedians are facing its repercussions. Just days after Samay Raina deleted all of India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel, comedian Harsh Gujral followed suit and deleted all videos of his YouTube show called 'The Escape Room'. Much like Samay Raina's content, Harsh Gujral's show also delved into dark humour and explicit jokes. The show premiered in December 2024 and so far, only two episodes of the show were aired. However, both of them appear to have been removed from YouTube.

Harsh Gujral's show included a confession box where participants anonymously shared startling secrets. According to the description of the show available on BookMyShow, it is "about escape from the idealistic world where few selected people will come and share the darkest and funniest confessions from the lives with Escape Master, Harsh Gujral and other escape therapists (comedians) who will give a lighter twist to their guilt and misery."

"Audience will get to witness the strangest, weirdest and darkest confessions from real human beings and it will keep getting darker and funnier as the show unfolds," the description read.

Notably, apart from removing all the episodes of 'The Escape Room' from YouTube, Harsh Gujaral also made its Instagram account, with 34.3K followers, private. The comedian has yet to comment on the episodes' deletion.

'India's Got Latent' Row

This comes at a time when 'India's Got Latent', a YouTube show created and hosted by comedian Samaya Raina, is facing flak due to a controversial comment made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the show, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, who goes by the name 'The Rebel Kid' on Instagram.

Although the said episode has now been deleted, the comments, deemed offensive by many, led to widespread outrage and multiple complaints across the nation. It snowballed into such a huge controversy that it reached the halls of Parliament. It even led to a police case against 30-40 people and removal of the all the episodes from the video streaming platform.

Hours after the episode was taken down from YouTube, Raina issued a statement saying he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities. "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he said.

Allahbadia also apologised in a video saying his comments were not "just inappropriate but also not even funny".