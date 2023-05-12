American Astrophotographer Clicks Most Detailed Image Of The Moon

The entire image is 1.3 gigapixels.

American Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has claimed to have clicked the most detailed image of the moon and shared it on social media. The moon's surface is depicted in exquisite detail in the high-quality photographs, which show even the smallest elements.

Explaining the process behind the stunning images, he wrote, "Using two telescopes and over 280,000 individual photos, I captured my most detailed image of our moon. The full size is over a gigapixel. Trust me, you'll want to zoom in on this one."

After working on it for the past two weeks, he claimed to be able to offer these extremely detailed lunar photographs.

"If you want to download the full-size image, just beware: it may break your computer," McCarthy tweeted while sharing the picture.

Since such a large image is rather difficult to appreciate in a downsized version on twitter, I have a link on my website that allows you to zoom into the image in its entirety. Or, you can pick up one of my limited edition fine art prints! https://t.co/SgZpJKc5YRpic.twitter.com/FeDqPYMgff — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 11, 2023

On his Instagram page, he also shared a timelapse video of the preparation of the camera settings for the shoot.

According to NASA, Earth's moon is the only place beyond Earth where humans have set foot. The brightest and largest object in our night sky, the moon, makes Earth a more livable planet by moderating our home planet's wobble on its axis, leading to a relatively stable climate. It also causes tides, creating a rhythm that has guided humans for thousands of years. The moon was likely formed after a Mars-sized body collided with Earth.

The Earth's Moon is the fifth largest of the 200+ moons orbiting planets in our solar system. Earth's only natural satellite is simply called "the moon" because people didn't know other moons existed until Galileo Galilei discovered four moons orbiting Jupiter in 1610.