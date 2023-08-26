Astrophotographer Claims To Have Captured Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site On Moon. See Post

The image has accumulated more than 176,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes.

American Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has claimed to have captured the southernmost region of the Moon, where India's Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander touched down on Wednesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr McCarthy shared the detailed image of the Moon, which gave a sneak peek into the tricky lunar terrain where the Lander made its historic landing.

"I captured the photo of the southernmost portion of the moon tonight. This is where the Vikram lander touched down on Wednesday. This is about as detailed as I can get using my telescope," Mr McCarthy wrote.

I captured a photo of the southernmost portion of the moon tonight. This is where the Vikram lander touched down on Wednesday. This is about as detailed as I can get using my telescope. pic.twitter.com/rFIKf1mBzX — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) August 25, 2023

The astrophotographer shared the image on Friday and since then it has accumulated more than 176,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called the picture "brilliant," others called it "impressive".

"Great shot!! Goes to show how difficult landing on this portion is!! Kudos @Isro," wrote one user. "Endlessly fascinating. Look at those crater holes.Nature repeats itself endlessly. Jaw dropping shot. Well done," said another.

A third user commented, "Mind blowing image," while another added, "That's amazing. I thought it was a photo from lunar orbit".

Meanwhile, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had its own treat in store as it shared a selfie video from the moon's surface of India's robots Vikram and Pragyan. Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram took images and a video of its ramp as the Pragyan rover was at its snail's pace."... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface," ISRO wrote, while sharing the video in a tweet.