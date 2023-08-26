Watch: British Driver Breaks Record For The Fastest Time To Complete Five Car Stunts

Paul Swift performed a series of incredible stunts in a car.

A stunt driver has successfully shattered a world record by performing a series of incredible stunts in a car during the 2023 British Motor Show.

According to the Guinness World Record, Paul Swift, a prominent figure in motorsports, pushed his limits to establish a new record for the fastest time to complete five car stunts. This remarkable feat took place on August 20, 2023, at the annual event held in Farnborough, UK.

Set within the arena of Farnborough Airfield and witnessed by a massive audience, the event took place under the supervision of official Guinness World Records adjudicators, Jack Brockbank and Craig Glenday.

Watch video here:





As per the guidelines, Paul had to complete the following tricks in any order he liked:

Two-wheel drive (for a minimum of 50m). J-turn (through a gap 1.5m longer than the car): a reversing vehicle is spun 180 degrees and continues, facing forward, without changing the direction of travel. Ramp jump (all wheels leaving the ground for at least the length of the car) Parallel park (in a space 1 metre longer than the car used and stopping within 75 cm from the kerb). Three consecutive doughnuts (inside a circle with a radius twice that of the vehicle)

Following numerous unsuccessful attempts, the seasoned racer managed to achieve a remarkable time of merely 57.21 seconds during his second attempt on Sunday.

"My family is watching; I can't let them down," he said.

"What's next for the future? I have a project," Paul revealed to the GWR.