Watch: Stunt Driver In UK Breaks Guinness World Record For Tightest Parallel Parking In Electric Car

Paul Swift broke four Guinness World Records titles.

A stunt driver at the British Motor Show recently broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the tightest parallel parking in an electric car ever.

According to GWR, stunt driver and precision driving expert Paul Swift was awarded the record after successfully reversing and squeezing his white electric car into a small spot 35cm longer than his white Mini Cooper at an insane speed.

Watch the video below:

"This record measures the smallest space into which an electric car can be parked in line with other vehicles, requiring masterful skill and strong nerves," the GWR said in a press note. It added that Mr Swift only had three seconds to park in the space created by two Mini Coopers, parked parallel to the curb.

Also Read | Man Dresses Up As Ostrich And Runs Amok In Thailand Zoo. Here's Why

However, this wasn't the first time Mr Swift had broken this record. In his first attempt, on the first day of the show, Mr Swift successfully set the same record with 13.8 inches to spare. He then broke his own record on the fourth day of the show, parking with 11.8 inches to spare.

"I'm shaking like a leaf," Mr Swift said after bagging the record for a second time.

But achieving just one record wasn't enough for the ambitious racer. Mr Swift also broke the record for the "most donuts (spins) around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute... twice!"

Also Read | Snake Climbs On Top Of Woman Resting In Field, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

As per GWR, Mr Swift managed to spin a yellow Ford Mustang around the moving motorbike eight times. He then again attempted the record and bettered his result with 10 spins around a motorcycle.

"Under the watchful eye of Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel, Swift broke four Guinness World Records titles," the press release read.