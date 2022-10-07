Stunning Detailed Image Of Moon Captured By Astrophotographer Leaves Internet Mesmerised

The photo garnered more than 62,000 upvotes and around 1,000 comments.

An astrophotographer recently captured a breathtaking clear photo of the Moon, revealing countless crater marks and ridges illuminated by the Sun. Internet user Darya Kawa Mirza shared the image on Reddit on October 1, with a caption, "One of the sharpest moon image[s] I ever captured through a 8-inch telescope."

The image showed the illuminated section of the Moon in great detail. It also showed that the Moon is not entirely white and grey, even though it may seem that way when seen from Earth with the naked eye.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared, the photo has garnered more than 62,000 upvotes and around 1,000 comments. "Nice dude, its so sharp and the colors are really pleasant. Great work," wrote one user. "This is the best photo of the moon ever," said another.

A third commented, "Never seen such a beautiful picture of the moon before. Stunning," while a fourth added, "That's a crispy moon right there. Amazing work!"

Speaking to Newsweek, the astrophotographer said that they captured the image using a Celestron NexStar 8SE with a Canon EOS 1200D attached to it.

"I started shooting 360 raw images then I combined them into one to reveal the color and increase the sharpness as well as the clarity of the surface," Darya Kawa Mirza said, adding, "Keep in mind this is a cropped version from the original one. I mainly use photoshop to merge all my images".

Meanwhile, speaking of stunning images of celestial bodies, NASA last week shared an amazing image of the Sun emitting a powerful burst of energy into space. Taking to Instagram, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration informed that a "strong solar flare" erupted from the Sun on October 2, and NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, managed to capture a photo of the event.

In the picture, the solar flares were noticeable as the brightest areas of the Sun. the space agency classified the october 2 solar flare as an "X1 Flare".