Amazon Launches Cargo Fleet Service 'Amazon Air' In India

This makes India the third region after the United States and Europe to have the service.

E-commerce giant Amazon has launched 'Amazon Air', the company's dedicated cargo fleet in India to expand and speed deliveries in one of its key markets, as per a report in PTI. This makes India the third region after the United States and Europe to have the service.

The company has joined hands with a Bengaluru based freight carrier, Quickjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd, for the service. They will use a Boeing 737-800 planes and transport shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Amazon said in a press release.

K T Rama Rao, Minister of Industries of Telangana launched the service near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in the presence of senior Amazon officials.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President- Customer Fulfillment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) & WW Customer Service, at the company said that the company operates two planes at present and each can carry 20,000 shipments.

"We are partnering with a third party carrier...Quikjet is the company through which we have leased the plane. They are operating the plane and they are maintaining it for us," he said, as reported by the news agency.

The Seattle-headquartered firm, which started the service in 2016 in the US, operates a network of over 110 jets that fly to over 70 locations worldwide.

K T Rama Rao shared the news along with pictures on Twitter and stated, "Amazon's love story with #Hyderabad continues to grow. Home to Amazon's world's largest Campus. AWS Data Centre investment of 4.4 Billion USD (Rs 36,600 Crore)"

Minister @KTRTRS launched @amazonIN's 'Amazon Air', in Hyderabad today.



Amazon is the 1st e-commerce company in India to launch the dedicated air cargo network.



It chose #TriumphantTelangana to launch Amazon Air outside North America and Europe. pic.twitter.com/V5LhiNQhzy — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 23, 2023

He stated the state also has the largest fulfilment centre in Asia.