All About Plans To Build Earth's 'Black Box', A Doomsday-Proof Recorder In Tasmania

Five years after it was first announced at COP26, Earth's Black Box is finally taking shape. The Australian non-profit Rouser Lab says it will install the massive recorder at a remote airfield near Queenstown, Tasmania, before the end of 2026, The Guardian reported.

The aim is to build a flight recorder for the planet. If humanity fails to stop climate change and other man-made crises, this indestructible monolith will preserve a detailed account of how it happened.

The box will be about 52 feet long and 13 feet high, made from reinforced steel and concrete. Designers say it's built to survive cyclones, earthquakes, floods, fire, and even attacks.

The roof will carry 36 solar panels behind toughened glass, with thermal backup power, so it can keep running long after the grid fails.

"Hundreds of data sets, measurements and interactions relating to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and safely stored for future generations," the project website says.

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What does it record?

Inside will be banks of hard drives collecting data 24/7. Inputs will come from space agencies, weather services, and universities.

The streams will include land and ocean temperatures, ocean acidification, atmospheric CO2, species loss, land use changes, military spending, energy use, and population growth.

It will also pull in news headlines, social media posts, and reports from major climate summits to capture the human response alongside the raw data.

Organisers picked Tasmania's west coast for its geological and political stability. The site is isolated enough to deter vandalism but accessible enough to draw visitors.

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Purpose of building it

"The purpose is to provide an unbiased account of the events that led to the demise of the planet, hold accountability for future generations, and inspire urgent action," the project website states. "How the story ends is completely up to us."

Construction has begun after a five-year delay spent refining the design, data systems, and long-term funding.

If civilisation avoids the worst, the box will simply document that too. If not, it's meant to outlive us.

"It will be approximately five years to the day that we are finally able to install the work," Jonathan Kneebone, the artistic director of the project, told Guardian Australia.

"In those five years, we have been evolving the design, data storage systems, source materials, web platform - as well as developing funding models to sustain the project into the future."