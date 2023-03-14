Ajay Devgn's Reply To A Fan Who Wanted To Be His 'Plus One' Wins Internet

Ajay Devgn hosted a #AskBholaa session on Twitter

Actor Ajay Devgn held a #AskBholaa session for his nearly 16 million Twitter followers on Tuesday evening. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Bholaa urged his fans to ask questions if they had some time to spare. Soon after, his Twitter followers dropped all kinds of questions for the actor, right from questions about his personal life to questions about his upcoming movie.

One fan even ended up asking Ajay Devgn to be his "Plus One" for Bholaa's premiere. Responding to this, the actor channelled his inner wittiness and replied, "Tumhe leke jaunga toh meri real +1 bura maan jayegi. (If you take you out for a movie, my Real Plus one (Kajol) will feel bad."

When another fan asked him to write one word for Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood star replied "Only love for 'PATHAAN'"

A fan also asked Ajay Devgn about what he does in his free time. He said, "Jab free rahunga tab batata hoon" (I'll let you know when I'm free)

Meanwhile, Ajay recently said that he hopes his upcoming film Bholaa maintains the momentum at the box office set by Pathaan.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Describing "Bholaa" as a "family story", the actor-filmmaker said the audience tends to enjoy a film if the stunts are backed by emotion.