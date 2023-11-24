AI Model From Spain Makes Waves On Internet, Earns Nearly Rs 3 Lakh A Month

Aitana has become the face of a sports supplement company.

The capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) have been expanding rapidly, prompting tech titans like Elon Musk to issue warnings. At a recent AI Safety Summit in London, Mr Musk told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak there will come a time that AI will make jobs obsolete. This seems to be coming true as a Spanish influencer agency has created an AI model. She is named Aitana Lopez and is based on a 25-year-old woman, according to a report in Euronews. Aitana has pink hair and 122,000 followers on Instagram.

The outlet said that Aitana receives weekly private messages from celebrities asking her out.

"We started analysing how we were working and realised that many projects were being put on hold or cancelled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues," Ruben Cruz, the designer of agency The Clueless, told Euronews.

The agency uses Aitana for brands that approach them.

Mr Cruz said the virtual model can earn up to 10,000 euros (over Rs 9 lakh) a month, but the average is around 3,000 euros (Rs 2.72 lakh).

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," said Mr Cruz.

Aitana has become the face of Big, a sports supplement company and also uploads her photos on Fanvue, a platform similar to OnlyFans.

"One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about 5 million followers and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids. He had no idea Aitana didn't exist," said Mr Cruz.

The team that created Aitana holds a meeting every week to create her life. The team members decide what she will do during the week, the places she will visit and photos to be uploaded.

There are no photo shoots, no wardrobe change, just a mix of AI and design principles that are implemented using Photoshop.

Aitana has been such a success that her designers have already created a second virtual model called Maia, "a little more shy". Both the names are not random, bot contain the acronym for artificial intelligence (AI).