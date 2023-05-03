Ahead of King Charles' Coronation, A Look At His Favourite Indian Restaurant In London

King Charles has said that London's Brilliant is his favourite Indian restaurant.

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, in a religious ceremony conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

This event has put the Royal British family back in the spotlight.

The conversation about King Charles' choices is also taking place as the coronation event draws nearer. People are talking about his preferences, including his favourite pastimes, outfits, restaurants, and many other things.

In the midst of these media reports, a London-based Indian eatery is garnering recognition as King Charles' preferred dining establishment.

According to CNN, King Charles himself once called Brilliant Restaurant in Southall, west London, his favourite Indian restaurant.

The news outlet further mentioned that the Anand family opened the Brilliant in 1975; today it's run by the third generation, and the food is Punjabi with Kenyan influences (the family previously had a restaurant in Nairobi).

As per the details provided by the eatery on its own website, the place is an award-winning North Indian Punjabi family-run restaurant that has been voted one of Ramsay's Best for the Channel 4 series and named King Charles' favourite London restaurant.

Meanwhile, from Canada, Australia, France, and beyond, many international royal fans are celebrating King Charles III's coronation by heading to London, a city that knows how to capitalise on its most famous residents.

London already hosts millions of international tourists each year, and could attract an extra 250,000 for the coronation, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

They are expected to spend more than 322 million pounds ($401 million) on accommodation, food, shopping, and attractions.



