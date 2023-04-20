Ahead Of Coronation, Prince Charles' Personal Wealth Revealed. Details Here

King Charles' personal net worth revealed.

King Charles III has reportedly amassed a personal net worth of 1.8 billion pounds, which is equivalent to around Rs 1,84,06,92,60,000, according to a new analysis.

His cherished art collection, jewellery, expensive automobiles, and real estate were all examined to determine the estimated value of his assets.

According to The Guardian report, King Charles's private wealth is estimated to total 1.815 billion pounds. That figure is three times larger than a recent calculation by the Sunday Times, which did not include several of his most valuable assets.

To catalogue the king's holdings, a team of Guardian reporters worked with 12 experts who are experienced at valuing land, property, vehicles, art, and jewellery. For more opaque assets, such as the king's investments in shares and stocks, we drew on the best available clues to make informed estimates.

"The research throws into sharp relief the Windsor family's most valuable financial asset: total immunity from inheritance tax." "It has probably allowed Charles to receive his mother's wealth free of any contribution to the public purse," the Guardian report said.

"While we do not comment on private finances, your figures are a highly creative mix of speculation, assumption, and inaccuracy," said the king's spokesperson in a statement.

The news outlet claimed that King Charles had 330 million pounds worth of private property and that he has no shortage of palaces, castles, and homes to enjoy.

According to the news source, the king has 23 opulent four-wheelers, which are kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and at Sandringham, his Norfolk-based estate.