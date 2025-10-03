On Future Role As UK King, Prince William Says 'Change Is On Agenda'

Britain's Prince William likes to zip about the grounds of Windsor Castle on an electric scooter, his children haven't been given phones and he's ready for "change", he reveals in a rare interview about his future role as king.

"Change is on my agenda –- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," the prince, 43, declares in his encounter with Hollywood star Eugene Levy.

"Tradition has a huge part in all of this (royal life) but there's also points where you look at tradition and go: 'Is that still fit for purpose today?'," he adds.

A helicopter pilot and horseman, William surprises Levy by arriving on two wheels when they met at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The prince lives on the sprawling royal estate with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.

READ: "You Think It Won't Happen To Us": Prince William On Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

He is is seen whizzing through an ancient archway into a castle courtyard, prompting the 78-year-old Canadian actor and comedian to ask if this is his usual mode of transport.

"It is around here," he replies with a laugh. "It gets around quite nicely... it's fun."

The interview with Levy, for his Apple TV series "The Reluctant Traveler", is one of the most personal William has ever given.

Levy, star of the hit series "Schitt's Creek", is seen enjoying a walk with William and his pet cocker spaniel Orla through the grounds.

The pair also enjoy a pint in the local pub The Two Brewers.

Hardest Year

Asked whether he finds Windsor's past overwhelming, William responds: "History can be a real weight and an anchor around you" but it is "important to live for the here and now".

Family matters are another question, he says, adding that 2024 was the "hardest year" of his life.

Both his wife and father King Charles III were diagnosed with cancer last year.

"Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

Catherine is making a gradual return to public life after announcing she is in remission. Charles is still undergoing treatment.

"When it's to do with family and things like that, then that's where I start getting a bit overwhelmed -– as I think most people would," William said.

"Because it's more personal, it's more about feeling, it's more about upsetting the rhythm," he said, adding he was "so proud" of how his wife and father had handled their illnesses.

"My children have managed brilliantly as well."

The prince said part of his and Catherine's strategy for protecting their children included a phone ban.

The family "sit and chat, it's really important. None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)