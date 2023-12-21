Adani Foundation Chief Dr Priti Adani Meets 215 'SuPoshan' Volunteers In Gujarat

Dr Priti Adani said, "We should not fall behind when it comes to parameters of health, nutrition"

Dr Priti Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Foundation, today met over 200 volunteers working in villages to combat malnutrition in women and children under the Foundation's "SuPoshan" project in Gujarat's Narmada district.

During her visit, Dr Adani applauded the team and the 215 SuPoshan Sanginis - the village-level volunteers - trained to drive down malnutrition and anaemia in the district. She also admired their dedication to reaching out to the most vulnerable in the challenging terrain of Narmada.

The SuPoshan Sanginis shared their experience of working in the field of nutrition, and how their association with the Adani Foundation has changed their lives by improving their socio-economic conditions.

"I firmly believe that as India achieves remarkable progress, we should not fall behind when it comes to parameters of health and nutrition. With this vision, the Adani Foundation is supplementing the Poshan Abhiyaan through the project SuPoshan. In Narmada, our teams have established a strong community connect over the last five years, reaching the remotest households and inspiring behavioural change on a large scale," Dr Priti Adani said.

The day-long programme in Narmada district's Rajpipla began with a vibrant tribal dance performance welcoming Dr Adani, followed by heart-warming conversations about the work being done to promote good nutrition for the holistic health of people in the district.

In this tribal district, designated an aspirational district by the Centre, SuPoshan covers 38,388 children, 7,991 adolescent girls, and 12,382 women in the reproductive age group, the Adani Foundation said in a statement.

After the event, Dr Adani visited the Mathavadi village in the Nandod block to interact with community members, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

SuPoshan Sangini Baby Kiran Tadvi who works in the village, talked about her work raising awareness about nutrition, health and hygiene through home visits, counselling sessions, recipe demonstrations, focused group discussions, and cultivating and utilizing kitchen gardens.

The Fortune SuPoshan project, launched in 2018, covers 14 sites across 11 states, including all five administrative blocks of the Narmada district - Dediyapada, Garudeshwar, Tilakwada, Sagbara, and Nandod.

A CSR initiative of Adani Wilmar implemented by the Adani Foundation, the project is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a malnutrition-free India (kuposhan-mukt Bharat) through the National Nutrition Mission.

The project has been designed strategically to provide substantial support to Anganwadi centres and frontline health workers. In the Narmada district, the project is a testament to the Adani Foundation's unwavering focus on improving the health and well-being of communities, particularly children and women.

The Adani Foundation - the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group - is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India. Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas, including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)