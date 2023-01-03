Actor Satish Shah's Response To Racist Comment At UK's Heathrow Airport Wins Internet

Mr Shah's tweet has garnered more than 11,000 likes and several comments.

Actor Satish Shah's reaction to a racist comment he received at United Kingdom's Heathrow Airport is going viral on social media. Taking to Twitter, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor revealed that he was at the airport, headed to board his flight when he overheard the staff at the Heathrow Airport questioning how they (presumably Mr Shah and his family) can afford a first-class plane ticket. To this, Mr Shah said that he calmly responded.

"I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate 'how can they afford 1st class?'" Mr Shah revealed.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Mr Shah's tweet has garnered more than 11,000 likes and several comments. Heathrow Airport also responded to the tweet apologising about the encounter. "Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?" the airport wrote in the comments.

Several internet users also praised Mr Shah for standing up to the racist remark. Some even urged the UK government to take necessary measures.

"We needed Ms Sarabhai to be there. She'd have given a savage reply. This was still okay, like typical Mr Sarabhai. Missing those series," wrote one user. "Next time please add one more line that whatever they are affording today is also because of Indian money, their ancestors looted," said another.

A third user commented, "@HeathrowAirport Please teach your staff how to behave and move beyond this silly & backward mindset of sidelining per Race. The world is very progressive now.. As our respected senior movie industry actor tweeted below, We can afford. We don't do this to your citizens, do we?" A fourth added, "Irony, isn't it. The looters ask original rich people how they afford richness."

Satish Shah, who featured in several Bollywood films, is best known for his role in the popular TV soap comedy 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show 'Comedy Circus'.

Mr Shah has starred in movies such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Khichdi: The Movie', among others. He was last seen in 2014 movie 'Humshakals'.