Ashneer Grover Shares 'Poem' After BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer Steps Down

BharatPe's chief executive Suhail Sameer, who had a fallout with ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover, stepped down from his position on Monday. Now, reacting to the same, Ashneer Grover took to Twitter on Tuesday to hit out at the company, but this time with a poem.

Mr Grover slammed the firm's founder Shashvat Nakrani and asked him to "man up and take care of the business". "Poem for start of 2023: 'Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla! Shashvat - why don't you man up and sambhalo the galla?!' For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent / incapable and 2) Galla is / helm of affairs," the ousted BharatPe co-founder said.

Mr Grover's tweet garnered more than 3,300 likes and over 170,000 views in just a few hours.

Meanwhile, BharatPe has appointed current chief financial officer (CFO) Nalin Negi as the company's interim CEO until its board finds a replacement for Suhail Sameer, who stepped down from the position. In a statement, the company said that Mr Sameer will transition from CEO to strategic advisor effective January 7.

"This (new role for Sameer) will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business," the firm added. BharatPe also stated that its Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the critical CEO search.

Notably, Suhail Sameer was hired by Mr Grover who was ousted from the company along with his wife Madhuri Jain in March last year on the grounds of fraud and other irregularities.