Actor Richard Gere Hospitalised With Pneumonia On Vacation In Mexico

The actor was out and about again the next day

Hollywood actor Richard Gere was rushed to hospital while on vacation in Mexico. The Pretty Woman actor is currently in recovery, according to a report by TheWrap. The 73-year-old actor was on vacation with his family to celebrate his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday near Nuevo Vallarta when the actor became ill.

According to media reports, the actor had a bad cough and it got worse while in Mexico. After he got it checked, he was told he had pneumonia.

But the good news is the actor is getting back to good health after being hit with pneumonia.

The actor was out and about again the next day, however cautious, reported TMZ.

In a recent story posted on Instagram by his Alejandra, Mr Gere is seen walking on the beach with his son and wife, wearing a mask.

According to another post, not just Gere, but other family members were also under the weather. In the post, she wrote, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love, I give it all back to you!"

Alejandra and Gere tied the knot in 2018 and gained a lot of attention for their 33-year-age difference.