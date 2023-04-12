Actor Matthew McConaughey Recalls Plane Scare At 4,000 Feet, Says He Didn't Have Seatbelt

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves was on a flight that dropped 4,000 feet.

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey said that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the plane he was on dropped 4,000 feet last month.

Matthew McConaughey was describing the odd events that occurred last month when he and his wife, Camila Alves, were passengers on a Lufthansa flight to Germany that encountered extreme turbulence and descended 4,000 feet before making an emergency landing close to Washington, DC.

The Sky News reported that the actor told Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk off Camera", "Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long—one, two, three, four—and then everything just comes crashing down."

"It was a hell of a scare. A 100-percent feeling of knowing you have no way to get control of this situation in the moment," he added.

Because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the plane fell, the 53-year-old "Dallas Buyers Club" actor claimed his tray table kept him in his seat.

"There was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened. I just immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on," he added.

The world learned about the frightful incident when his wife shared a post on Instagram last month.

"On Flight last night, the plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, and everything was flying everywhere," Ms. Alves wrote in her Instagram post.

"To respect the privacy of those around me, that's all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS, and the turbulence keeps on coming."