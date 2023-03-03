'Plane Dropped 4000 Feet': Actor Matthew McConaughey's Wife Shares Flight Turbulence Video

The turbulent plane ride ended in an emergency landing.

Camila Alves, model, designer, and wife of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, shared the video of a frightening flight experience on Instagram today. The incident took place on a Lufthansa flight from Texas to Germany that was forced to make an emergency landing.

"On Flight last night, the plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, and everything was flying everywhere," Ms Alves wrote in her Instagram post.

"To respect the privacy of those around me, that's all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS, and the turbulence keeps on coming."

Mentioning the flight details and thanking people who helped her, she wrote, "The Lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes...that one. Thank God, everyone was safe and okay. I must say everyone at the Marriott Bonvoy by the airport in Washington, where we had to divert to and spend the night, was so kind!"

Her post also comprised a small video clip that showed the chaos and turbulence people felt inside the plane.

A Twitter user named Stryker Fadhel, who claimed that her wife was also on the same flight, shared a few images and a video taken by her.

"My wife was on that flight. She sent this picture. This is what the inside looked like: food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as a surprise without seat belt signs on, and lighting hit the plane badly; it went 1k ft down and up, the pilot said," he wrote on Twitter.

Due to many news outlets asking for permission to use this picture my wife texted me and said everyone is permitted to use the pictures and this small video you may reach her on whatsapp at +1 (254) 423‑6927 pic.twitter.com/2lJNFPYwFT — Stryker Fadhel (@ModerMuna) March 2, 2023

Seven passengers on Lufthansa Flight 469 were rushed to the hospital after the aircraft landed at Dulles International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, reported NBC News.