Actor Margot Robbie's Golden Globes Gown Took Over 750 Hours To Create

Margot accessorised her look with a pair of 18K white gold and diamond earrings.

Actor Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a blush pink and crystal-embellished gown from the shelves of Chanel. Ms Robbie's Chanel gown for the Golden Globes featured a textual bodice and a voluminous bottom. Her red-carpet gown took over 750 hours of work executed by artisans, reported Vogue.

Margot was styled by Kate Young, and she worked closely with Chanel to make this custom look. Her flared-custom-made dress featured light pink chantilly lace and silk tulle with a chevron motif embellished with sequins, bugle beads, and pinches of feathers, a Vogue report said.

The dress was also featured in Chanel's fall 2022 haute couture collection.

Ms Young told Vogue, "We met in September in Paris while we were all at a photoshoot."

According to People, the dress incorporated 30,000 elements of embroidery including sequins, bugle beads and feathers.

Margot accessorised her look with a pair of 18K white gold and diamond earrings.

For the makeup, Margot opted for a natural makeup look with rose-hued lipstick and pink blush.

Margot was nominated for best actress (musical/comedy) for Babylon.

Margot Robbie will be seen in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' movie. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.

Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken, Barbie's longstanding boy toy, co-stars with Robbie in the film.

'Barbie' will hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.