Actor Kevin Costner And Wife Christine Baumgartner Getting A Divorce After 18 years Of Marriage

American actor Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner are separating after 18 years of marriage. According to People Magazine, 49-year-old Baumgartner has filed for divorce. Costner married the handbag designer and former model in Colorado in September 2004 and have three children together - sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships - daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam. Costner's representative asked for the actor and his children's privacy be respected during this "difficult time".

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the representative said in a statement to People.

The pair dated for six years before Baumgartner gave Costner an ultimatum. "Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn't go forward," Costner told the outlet, adding that he decided "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

In November, Costner spoke fondly of his wife, "My wife does things that just completely... It just helps. The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way."

This is Costner's second marriage after his 16-year marriage to Cindy Silva, which ended in divorce in 1994.

The 'Field of Dreams' actor has starred in 'Yellowstone' for five seasons as the powerful Montana patriarch John Dutton.

Costner won a Golden Globe for his performance in 'Yellowstone' in February this year after which he made reference to his wife on social media. Costner said she helped celebrate his achievement when they were unable to attend the awards event due to flooding near their home.