'Absolute Heroes': Men Carry Dog On Cot, Wade Through Deep-Neck Water Amid Gujarat Floods

Netizens praised the act of kindness

Gujarat experienced severe flooding across several districts, leaving houses and vehicles submerged. Amid the numerous visuals showcasing the widespread destruction caused by relentless rain, one video of a group of people rescuing a stranded dog has particularly touched hearts online.

The video, shared by X user Vidit Sharma, shows an elderly Labrador being carefully lifted onto a cot by local residents as they wade through a heavily flooded area. The clip also highlights the extent of the devastation, with many houses submerged under water.

The caption read, "An old senior dog was stuck in the floods in Vadodara, Gujarat, but the entire community came together to rescue the dog safely. Such compassion and love are truly inspiring—a powerful message for us all: never leave anyone behind in times of trouble. Thank you to everyone involved in this heartwarming rescue!"

See the viral video here:

An old senior dog was stuck in the floods in Vadodara, Gujarat, but the entire community came together to rescue the dog safely. ❤️



Such compassion and love are truly inspiring—a powerful message for us all: never leave anyone behind in times of trouble.



Thank you to everyone… pic.twitter.com/0bZ5MFxbSB — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) September 1, 2024

Netizens praised the act of kindness, with several commenting "Humanity still exists somewhere."

A user wrote, "Sometimes men do stuff that makes everyone proud....Good job bros!"

Another wrote, "Hats off to these men. Absolute heroes"

"WOW....Keep on looking for these type of compassionate and kind people..God bless them all," the third user commented.

"Very heartening. Genuinely grateful to those people for helping out the doggie," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, "This makes you believe in humanity once again! God bless these people!!"

Since August 25, as many as 36 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents caused by flash floods in Gujarat. Reports also indicate that at least 25 crocodiles were rescued from various locations in Vadodara city, including a man-eater crocodile that had escaped after being held in Sayajibaug Zoo since 2020, following an incident where it killed a 54-year-old woman.