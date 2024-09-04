Images and videos of crocodiles on roofs, on roads, and on the campus of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, as well as roads caving in near the Statue of Unity - a popular tourist attraction - and a viral video of a garba performance on Krishna Janmashtami in Vadodara, exemplify Gujarati resilience and the ability to turn adversity into celebration even during challenging times. Heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across Gujarat, leading to massive flooding and waterlogging, which has resulted in significant loss of life and property. As of August 29, the official death toll from five days of torrential rain has reached 47.

The most severely affected districts include Rajkot, Anand, Mahisagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Morbi, Junagadh, and Bharuch. Several rivers and reservoirs in the state are overflowing. Water from the Ajwa and Pratappura reservoirs has been released into the Vishwamitri River, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas and severe waterlogging.

3,610 km Of Roads Damaged

Stagnant water is expected to lead to a rise in diseases and illnesses. Even in an affluent city like Vadodara, crocodiles and other reptiles are being seen on main roads. From Kutch to Saurashtra, roads in towns and highways have caved in. Additionally, Gujarat is experiencing another spell of intense rainfall due to a deep depression, and the full impact will only be understood later.

The Gujarat government has requested the Army's assistance for urgent relief operations across several flood-affected districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already rescued hundreds of people amid the ongoing crisis. Due to damage caused by rain and floods to state and national highways, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the road construction department to expedite repairs.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), repair work is underway at a rapid pace. Local collectors, ministers/secretaries in-charges, and department coordinators are overseeing repair operations in all districts. Of a total of 1,16,000 km of roads under the road and building department, 3,610 km were damaged by the heavy rains.

This disaster was partly a result of natural forces, but it also reflects a man-made crisis, considering Gujarat's history of urban flooding, particularly in Vadodara, due to illegal urbanisation and negligent city administration.

Lack of Planning

The Vishwamitri River, which flows through Vadodara, is home to numerous crocodiles. Vadodara has experienced flooding due to river overflow in 2005, 2008, 2014, and 2019. Poor urban planning and oversight by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) have led to residential colonies being built along the riverbanks, blocking and damaging the river ecosystem and contributing to flooding. Illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste on the riverbanks and ravines is rampant, yet the VMC has largely ignored these issues.

"Endemic corruption has led to encroachments on rivers and stormwater drains. The government has even allowed the construction of a mall right in the path of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara. Similar examples exist in other major towns like Rajkot and Jamnagar," says Shaktisinh Gohil, president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Large sums are spent annually on paper for cleaning stormwater drains. If they were effectively cleaned, the state would not be facing the current man-made calamity," he adds.

In response to the devastation and public outcry, the Gujarat government has decided to revive the long-stalled project to revitalise the Vishwamitri River. The Rs 1,200 crore project, initially proposed in 2008, aims to expand the river's capacity and remove illegal encroachments along its banks. If executed, the Vishwamitri River Revival and Redevelopment project would involve widening the riverbed, constructing new embankments, and removing illegal structures obstructing the river's natural flow.

"The Gujarat government has ignored the suffering of its citizens. Those who have lost their homes and belongings are being compensated with Rs 5,000 each, which is insufficient for families to sustain themselves without shelter," says Gohil.

There is concern about vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, zika, and chikungunya, due to water stagnation. Dengue-related deaths have been reported in August, and even medical students are falling ill due to water and vector-borne diseases.

A government source states, "As soon as the water recedes, a cleanliness drive will begin. The health department has been instructed to take preventive measures. Workers will check for stagnant water sites, and hospitals have been asked to prepare for potential emergencies or outbreaks."

Urban Flooding

We must understand why urban flooding has become increasingly frequent given unpredictable rain patterns. The current rains are attributed to a deep depression over the coastal region, which experts consider unusual. A study by the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management observed erratic precipitation patterns in Gujarat, with heavy rainfall days increasing and leading to flood-like situations.

The Indian Meteorological Department noted in January 2020 that 19 districts in Gujarat have shown an increasing trend in overall rainfall.

High-intensity rainfall events are expected to become more frequent due to climate change. Authorities, urban experts, and environmentalists need to prepare for these eventualities. Our cities and towns require improved density rain gauge stations to record hourly rainfall intensity.

The poor quality of civic infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, undermines our so-called development. This issue is not unique to Gujarat; other states like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru face similar challenges each monsoon season. Political will, educated and disciplined citizens, strict enforcement of civic laws, and flawless pre-monsoon preparedness are crucial to preventing repeated disasters.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author