Abrosexuality: The Emerging Sexual Identity That's Taking Internet By Storm

Abrosexuality, a relatively new and lesser-known sexual identity, describes a kind of sexual fluidity.

A woman in the UK has spoken out about her journey of self-discovery and coming out as abrosexual, a sexual identity characterised by fluidity and change. Emma Flint, 30, said she was unaware of the term but upon discovering it, she felt a profound sense of recognition and validation. However, her revelation was met with hurtful criticism from friends who questioned the validity of her identity. In an interview on Metro, she wrote, ''It was only when I was reading the Instagram page of Zoe Stoller, a US-based creator, educator and social worker, who seeks to improve the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community, that I saw the term abrosexuality for the first time. You know in cartoons when a lightbulb appears above their heads? That's how it felt when I read their post. Finally, I feel seen.''

Talking to Buzzfeed, Ms Stoller explained that abrosexual describes someone whose sexuality is fluid, meaning it shifts and changes over time. "Some abrosexual people might identify with different sexuality labels at different times — for example, some days they might use the label pansexual, whereas other days they might use the label lesbian. Other abrosexual people might just use the label abrosexual. This label can be thought of as the sexuality version of the gender identity label genderfluid,'' Ms Stoller said.

What is Abrosexuality?

Abrosexuality, a relatively new and lesser-known sexual identity, describes a kind of sexual fluidity. It refers to the experience of having fluctuating levels of sexual or romantic attraction throughout one's life. An abrosexual is an individual whose sexuality is fluid and fluctuates between different sexualities.

For instance, someone who identifies as abrosexual may feel strongly attracted to men at one point, only to experience a decrease or shift in attraction later on, potentially feeling no sexual attraction to anyone for some time. Typically, abrosexual people experience fluctuations in terms of who they're attracted to as well as how intense their attraction is. Abrosexual people may change who they're attracted to weekly, yearly, or every few years, but generally, they find their sexual attraction shifts often.

While it can be experienced by individuals across various age groups, abrosexuality appears to resonate particularly strongly with younger generations, especially members of Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012). This may be attributed to the growing awareness and acceptance of diverse sexual identities.

According to WebMD, Abrosexual is one of more than 100 terms used to label different sexualities. It falls under the multi-sexuality umbrella, which includes people of all identities who are romantically or sexually attracted to more than one gender.

As per Healthline, here are some examples of how Abrosexuality can look:

Daily fluctuations: You might feel attracted to men one day, and women the next.

Shifting attractions: You might feel drawn to all genders, then narrow to one specific gender after a few weeks.

Periods of low attraction: You might find yourself experiencing little to no sexual attraction, and months later, notice that you're starting to feel sexual attraction for people of all gender identities.

Evolution of attraction: You might be a man who is heterosexual, but after a few years, find that you are starting to feel sexual attraction for men.

Challenges of Abrosexuality

Abrosexual individuals may encounter distinct challenges in dating and partnered relationships due to the fluid nature of their attractions. Some may hesitate to commit to long-term relationships, fearing that shifts in their attraction levels could impact their connection with their partner. For instance, they might be drawn to their partner's gender initially, only to find their attraction fading later on.

However, it's essential to recognise that being abrosexual doesn't preclude the possibility of a healthy, committed romantic relationship. With open communication, mutual understanding, and adaptability, many abrosexual individuals successfully navigate and cultivate fulfilling long-term partnerships.