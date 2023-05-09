Aamir Khan In Nepal To Attend 10-Day Vipassana Meditation Programme

Aamir Khan interacted with locals in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Actor Aamir Khan has taken a brief break from films to go to Nepal on a personal visit. According to news agency PTI, Mr Khan reached Kathmandu on Sunday morning where he will attend a 10-day vipassana meditation programme. Aamir Khan was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which released in August 2022. Mr Khan's photos in Kathmandu is widely circulating on social media in which he is seen posing with the locals and interacting with children. Officials too confirmed the actor's visit to Nepal.

Rup Jyoti, an official from the vipassana centre in Nepal, told news agency ANI on Sunday, "Yes he is here to undergo vipassana meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today."

The actor will participate in the programme at the meditation centre located in Budhanilkantha, around 12 kilometres from Kathmandu city, according to news agency PTI.

Aamir Khan had last visited Nepal to attend an event of UNICEF in Kathmandu in 2014.

After the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Mr Khan had announced that he will take a break from acting. At a media interaction in November last year, the actor said he is taking a break for the first time in his 35-year-long career.

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he had said.

The film had become the target of Twitter boycott trend. The boycott trend began after a section of the Internet dug out Aamir Khan's 2015 interview bits, where he said that his ex-filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance." 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had an underwhelming box office collection.

Aamir Khan also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.