A Leek From UK Has Set Record For Being The Longest In The World

The longest leek (green onions which are long and cylindrical) in the world was grown by a resident of the United Kingdom who is an amateur gardener, Derek Hulme. The vegetable is at least 143.2 centimeters in length (4 feet 8.3 inches), according to Guinness World Records.

At the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championships, a unique competition held each September at the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire, UK, Hulme displayed the record-breaking leek, as per GWR.

The typical size of leeks is one foot long and one-to-two inches wide and is commonly found in markets. However, according to this latest record, it is understood that Mr Hulme harvested a leek that is over one metre longer than the regular vegetable available.

The gardener carefully and patiently nurtured this leek in his allotted plot beneath the cover of a polytunnel to reach such a remarkable length. According to GWR's website, the use of polytunnels enabled the gardener to extend the vegetable's growing season, allowing it to grow far larger than anticipated while also deterring pests and minimising weather-related damage.

Mr Humle has over 30 years of growing fruits and vegetables. However, it was the first time growing such a huge vegetable. Talking to GWR, he said, "I have just recently got into growing some giant veggies.But it's been my boyhood dream to hold a world record."

In light of Hulme's new Guinness World Records title, councillor Carl Edwards, a cabinet member for housing and the environment, publicly applauded him. He said, "Our allotments have always been popular and are a key part of our Green Space Strategy in the city and we have maintained funding and support for allotments and investment in services."