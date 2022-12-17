'Miracle' Baby Born To UK Couple Who Battled Cancer During Pregnancy

The baby was born in perfect health with no side effects.

A baby has been born to a couple who both battled cancer and underwent chemotherapy during pregnancy. According to Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, just a few months before James Jefferson-Loveday's wife Bethany received a cancer diagnosis at 21 weeks pregnant, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December last year. Mr Loveday's diagnosis led to the couple trying for a baby.

In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote "Last December James and Bethany were rocked by James' diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma. This led the couple to try for a baby before his treatment began. Bethany was "over the moon" when she found out she was pregnant in January, but joy later turned to despair when she was diagnosed with a high grade of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma - a similar form of cancer - at 21 weeks pregnant."

Dr Salim Shafeek, Consultant Hematologist the hospital said,"The combination of being pregnant and having high-grade Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is exceptionally rare, and Bethany is the first case of this I've treated in my 25 years as a Consultant Haematologist."

As per the press release, while her husband was still receiving chemotherapy for his lymphoma, Ms Bethany's symptoms started during the first trimester of her pregnancy. When her symptoms continued for weeks, she consulted her doctor, although at this point it was thought that her problems were pregnancy-related.

"I started to get a severe pressure build up in my head and had the worst headaches I've ever experienced. I became breathless, unable to do my usual activities, and a hard lump appeared on my collarbone. But despite all of this, I was in-denial that anything was wrong. I assumed that my symptoms were pregnancy related and that the lump must have been a cyst", she added.

Once she got her cancer diagnosis, she said, "I will never forget the moment I was given my diagnosis. I remember questioning how this was possible as my husband was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma at the time."

Before undergoing a rigorous course of six cycles of chemotherapy, she discussed all of her treatment options with a consultant obstetrician at the hospital.

Dr. Shafeek advised against using more aggressive measures or delaying chemotherapy, which needed to be done by 35 weeks in order for her to be healthy enough to give birth. She underwent a Caesarean surgery and her daughter was born in perfect health with no side effects. "James and I both agree that Heidi's birthday was the best day of our lives. Dr Shafeek described Heidi as a miracle and reflecting back on the past year, he is absolutely right," Ms Bethany said.