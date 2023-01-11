82-Year-Old Walmart Employee Retires After Social Media Raises $100,000

Maryland man raises money for 82-year-old veteran to retire.

Warren Marion, an 82-year-old US veteran who worked as a cashier at Walmart, is now able to retire after obtaining more than $100,000 through crowdsourcing, according to The BBC.

The kindheartedness of internet donors enabled the elderly guy from Cumberland, Maryland, to get a check for $108,682 last week, reported the news outlet.

Roy McCarty, a local businessman, organised an internet fundraising effort for the former Walmart employee.

According to The Guardian, Mr. McCarty, who owns the Bug Boys local extermination businesses and has a substantial TikTok following, met Marion while filming a video.

He asked his followers on the social media channel to consider donating to a GoFundMe fundraiser last month, and he soon surpassed his funding target.

"I was astounded seeing this little older man still grinding. Working 8 to 9 hour shifts," McCarty wrote on the funding page.

He said he was inspired by other social media fundraisers to help older people retire, and wanted Marion to be able to visit his children in Florida and get "off his feet for eight hours at a time".

McCarty told FOX 5, "I just wanted to set things in motion, and the Lord accomplished the rest."

"I wanted to help this Navy veteran live out the remainder of his years travelling to see his kids in Florida," McCarty explained on the GoFundMe page. "Get him off his feet for eight hours at a time, and do the things he would love to do but may not be able to for financial reasons."