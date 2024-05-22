79% Gen Z Report Dating App Fatigue, Says Survey

Experts recommend reducing the time spent on apps to 30 minutes.

While the use of dating apps has become common, their popularity has sparked concerns about excessive use. While these apps facilitate connections, many users also highlight the potential for addiction. Now, a survey by Forbes Health has revealed that 79 per cent of Gen Z are feeling fatigued from them.

The Forbes Health survey polled users who have used dating apps in the past year in order to determine the number of people experiencing this tiredness and the primary causes. When analysing this by generation, it became evident that young people are experiencing dating app fatigue as seen by the higher percentage of Gen Z (79 per cent) and Millennials (80 per cent) expressing feelings of exhaustion than Gen X (77 per cent) and Baby Boomers (70 per cent). Overall, 78 per cent of participants stated that they were either constantly, frequently, or occasionally burnt out by dating apps.

According to the outlet, the feelings of fatigue could be due to several reasons. Around 40 per cent of people said that it was because they could not find a genuine connection with someone while others said they were disappointed by people. Some also stated that they were feeling rejected. Dating trends have also added to fatigue- 41 per cent of respondents said they had ghosted someone, 38 per cent said they had been catfished, and 27 per cent said they had been love bombed. In a shocking experience, 18 per cent reported having encountered racism, sexism, or abuse to some extent.

Respondents to the poll said that they used dating apps for over 51 minutes a day on average, with women reporting slightly more time (52 minutes) than males (49 minutes). Experts recommend reducing the time to 30 minutes, with breaks in between.

Forbes Health Lead Editor Jessica DiGiacinto said about the survey, "While dating app fatigue is a very real experience, experts within the field express that these platforms can offer a positive experience with good outcomes for many people, such as building self-esteem. It's about managing your time wisely and ensuring you notice if you start to feel any negative emotions.

"As with many things, it's advised to use dating apps in moderation. If it feels like an app is taking you away from other fulfilling activities or you're constantly thinking about using it, then it may be time to reexamine your dating app use," Ms DiGiacinto added.