73-Year-Old Buddhist Monk Living In Malaysia Hermitage Wins Rs 2 Crore Lottery

A Buddhist monk in Penang, Malaysia became an overnight millionaire after winning his bank's lucky draw, local media reported. Chan Chai Siang, 73, a former factory worker who now lives in a hermitage, won RM 1 million (Rs 2.28 Crore ) from Bank Simpanan Nasional. The bank announced his win at a press conference on Tuesday. Officials said he is the 124th winner of the bank's Millionaire Draw, which he entered after depositing his savings.

According to The Sun Malaysia, Chan Chai Siang has spent the past three decades in monastic life after ordaining in his 40s. Speaking to reporters at BSN's Penang main branch on Macalister Road on June 23, he reflected on the value of money, saying it holds meaning only when used for the right purpose, bringing happiness to oneself and others.

He also noted that monks in Malaysia receive less institutional support compared to those in countries like Thailand, making mutual aid within the monastic community essential. Chan added that his temple has previously helped monks who fell ill, including those who travelled to Penang for treatment, and said the recent windfall would enable him to extend such support even further.

"I just save little by little. Sometimes RM10, sometimes more," he said, adding the savings were derived mostly from donations he received from the public, The Strait Times reported.

The monk said the prize was not the result of divine intervention but rather a matter of karma, describing it as a consequence of actions from previous lives rather than a blessing. He added that he had never made any vows or special prayers for financial gain.

Emphasising his detachment from wealth, Chan said he does not need the money and plans to give it back to the community.

A portion of the amount, he noted, will be used to help those who are sick or in need, in line with his belief that charity is a key part of his religious practice. He also stressed the importance of using money wisely, saying it should ultimately bring benefit and happiness to others.

The monk called for responsible management of wealth. "If you use it wisely," he advised, "it makes you and others happy. That is the value of money."