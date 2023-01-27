3 People Treated During Filming Of Real-Life 'Squid Game', But Netflix Denies Claims Of Serious Injury

Netflix said that three people were treated for "mild medical conditions.

Three people received medical treatment during the filming of a 'Squid Game' reality show, Netflix confirmed, but said that "claims of serious injury are untrue". The real-life game show, based on the South Korean hit series, is being filmed at Cardington Studios in the United Kingdom. It features 456 contestants vying for a $4.56 million prize.

According to the BBC, in a statement, Netflix said that three people were treated for "mild medical conditions". "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew," the streaming giant added.

Separately, a spokeswoman for Netflix told the outlet that medics were on set at all times and that it had "invested in all the appropriate safety procedures". "While it was very cold on set - and participants were prepared for that - any claims of serious injury are untrue," she added.

The original 'Squid Game' became Netflix's most popular show of all time on its release in late 2021. The series told the story of debt-ridden contestants competing for a huge prize in a number of twisted children's games.

Last year, Netflix announced that it was launching 'Squid Game: The Challenge' as a reality series based on the smash-hit thriller. CNN reported that even though the suspense drama was created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk and primarily starred Korean actors who spoke Korean throughout, makers of the new challenge series said they were seeking "English-language speakers from any part of the world".

The platform announced casting for the new series in June. The challenge is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history - $4.56 million - to one of its 456 competitors. Meanwhile, a second season of 'Squid Game' has been confirmed, but no release date has yet been announced.