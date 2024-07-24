29-Year-Old US Woman, Who Quit Her Corporate Job To Sell Flowers, Now Earns Rs 13 Lakh A Month

Vienna Hintze launched her flower truck business in August 2023.

A 29-year-old US woman, who quit her corporate job to start her own flower truck business, recently revealed that she makes $16,000 (approximately Rs 13 lakh) a month. In an interview with CNBC Make It, Vienna Hintze, a Syracuse University graduate, revealed that she quit her corporate jobs in both advertising and marketing in New York City because she wanted a change. When she was 24 years old she even created her own digital marketing agency, however, she still found herself longing for something more.

"I was kind of losing the why behind what I was doing," Ms Hintze told CNBC Make It. "I had moved out to LA and something just wasn't working anymore. I had changed everything about my life except my agency," she added.

This restless feeling led to a talk with her therapist, who advised her to create a list of what she wanted from her ideal job. The 29-year-old listed that she wanted to work with her friends and be outside interacting with people and that she would love to own an old pickup truck. A week later, she decided to start her own flower business, Main Street Flower Truck.

Since launching in August 2023, Ms Hintze revealed that her business had brought in around $44,000 (approximately Rs 36 lakh) in revenue and an additional $4,500 (Rs 3.7 lakh) in cash. In May 2024, Ms Hintze's business also brought in around $16,000 (approximately Rs 13 lakh) in that month alone.

"If you're living with your happiness, the money will follow," she said.

However, Ms Hintze also noted that since flowers are seasonal, she earns more money in some months than others. Sales tend to fluctuate around holidays like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, she said.

Also Read | Japan Supermarket Chain Becomes World's First To Use AI To "Assess And Standardise" Staff Smiles

Further, Ms Hintze revealed that the idea of starting a flower truck business originated from what her parents loved to do. Her father, a former firefighter, used to commute to his job in a pickup truck, while her mother loved gardening.

"Growing up, she had the entire backyard blossoming and blooming constantly," Ms Hintze told the outlet. "And some of my favourite memories with my dad was driving around in his little pickup truck," she added.

The 29-year-old said that she decided to name her company after the street where she grew up, Main Street.