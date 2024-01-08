260 Australian Lizards Hidden In Chip Packets, Handbags Seized During Police Bust

The reptiles are high in demand in the international market and are captured for a variety of purposes

Australian law enforcement busted a criminal network planning to illegally ship over 633,000 Pounds worth of lizards to Hong Kong. Detectives from the Raptor squad in New South Wales, investigating the unlawful export of native animals, discovered nearly 260 lizards concealed in chip packets, handbags, and cereal containers set for transportation from Sydney to Hong Kong, Independent reported.

In September last year, Strike Force Whyaratta was established to investigate the illicit animal exports after intercepting nine packages containing 59 lizards en route to Hong Kong. This week in Sydney, authorities seized 257 lizards, leading to the arrest of at least four individuals since the operation commenced on December 20 of the preceding year, the media outlet reported.

A 41-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with six counts of exporting regulated native specimens without a permit. Simultaneously, a 54-year-old man was arrested on December 28, and on the following day, a 59-year-old man was apprehended, facing 13 charges, including knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.

On January 5, authorities detained a 31-year-old man, alleging his involvement in the collection and capture of reptiles. Mr. Koutsoufis characterized the nature of the crime as "cold-blooded and cruel," expressing relief that the ensnared reptiles were discovered alive. Subsequently, they were transported to different local zoos and wildlife parks for health assessments, to release them back into their natural habitat.

"It's a great result for the animals and thankfully most of them have survived their arduous journey."

Explaining the crime, the superintendent said that while the 59-year-old ran the group, the 31-year-old man regularly went "into remote areas of the Northern Territory" of western Australia to trap the lizards and bring them to Sydney.

