2 Teens Charged For 'Fart Spray' Prank At US High School

Two teens have been criminally charged after they pulled a "fart spray" prank at their southeast Texas high school earlier this month. The teen released a noxious fart spray inside their high school which led to evacuations, hospitalisations and cancelled classes, NBC News reported.

Diego Flores, 18, and a boy, 17, were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon - a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to The Courier of Montgomery County.

The teens have been released on $3,000 bond.

On May 3, a strong gas-like odour was detected at Caney Creek High School, which prompted firefighters to evacuate all students.

The school resumed classes the next day, but around noon the school was evacuated a second time due to the same foul odour.

Jeff Stichler, Principal of the high school in a statement on May 5 that hazardous materials crews spent time scouring the campus with gas detection equipment but were unable to find any leaks that could explain the stench.

Six were hospitalised after they complained of headaches and nausea. Eight others reported being ill.

In the same statement, Mr Stichler revealed that one student has already confessed and described it as a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray.

According to New York Post, the spray is marketed as a gag toy that "creates a smell like real poo and fake vomit."

Attorney Wendy Baker, who represents Mr Flores, said her client was "overcharged."

"I am completely offended that this young man has been charged with a third-degree felony and if the State of Texas doesn't come to their senses soon then we look forward to defending this case in a jury trial of Montgomery County citizens," Baker said in an email to NBC.

The district attorney's office in a statement said there are several details it can't share at this time due to pending litigation, but that the incident wasn't just a harmless school prank.

"However, we can affirm that even the initial evidence outlined in the charges indicates that this incident goes beyond the scope of a benign school prank," the statement said. "While being mindful of these details, we also fully understand and acknowledge the youth of the individuals involved in this case. The potential for impulsive decisions, especially among younger individuals, is a factor we consider during our pursuit of justice."

"We encourage those with concerns to exercise patience and allow the process to work to achieve those ends," the district attorney's office said.