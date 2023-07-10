2 Newborns Found Dead In A Trash Bag In US Daycare Bathroom, Investigation Underway

The cause of the death was not determined

Two newborn girls died after being found in a bathroom at a childcare centre in Chicago, according to CBS News. An investigation is ongoing, according to authorities. The newborns were found unresponsive just before 7 pm on Thursday in the 400-block of East Ontario Street. The babies were rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to a report by the media outlet, a 29-year-old woman was found in a first-floor bathroom covered in blood. Someone called 911 and she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after an emergency medical situation. A janitor was called to clean up some blood when she found the two babies in a trash bag.

The cause of the death was not determined, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to CBS, the child care centre facility is used solely by Northwestern Medicine employees, but Northwestern stressed that the woman who gave birth was not a Northwestern Medicine employee. She is employed by Bright Horizons Daycare, which is providing emotional and mental health support to its employees.

A Northwestern spokesperson added in a separate statement that, "no daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and [are] unable to comment further at this time."

"We ask for support and respect for everyone involved at this time as we grieve together and work to support each other and any ensuing investigation," a spokesperson said in an email to CBS News.

Nobody is currently in custody, per NBC Chicago, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

