Viral Tweets Explain Importance Of Mangroves In Protecting Land From Natural Disaster

Mangroves' micro-ecosystem helps maintain natural balance of an area. (Representative Photo)

Mangroves play a very important role in maintaining the ecological balance of our planet. Many climatologists have stressed on the need to protect mangroves. In a set of tweets, Indian Forest Office (IFS) Parween Kaswan has explained why mangroves are important and why there is a need to protect them. The officer also said that the micro-environment of mangroves is home to several species. The Twitter thread was shared by the officer on July 26, which is celebrated as Mangroves Day.

The IFS officer's Twitter thread starts with a video that shows a working model of how mangroves protect an area from tsunamis, cyclones and storms. "Mangroves are nature's own disaster manager. Just 13 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones and storms," Mr Kaswan said in the first tweet in the thread.

Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 13 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay. pic.twitter.com/J9dbT6rXiJ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2022

The officer credited the video to Dutch research institute Deltares. In a subsequent tweet, he wrote: "#Mangrove; not only home for various species but also buffer against #Disaster. Tropical country like India, with densely populated 7500 km long coastline, will be effected by cyclones more due to #ClimateChange. Salt tolerant species acts as a shield."

"Mangroves create a maze & dense habitat. With species which are salt tolerant & special adaptations. They act like buffer & consume the winds & energy. So after passing the storms get dampen," he added.

The IFS officer further explained how the mangrove ecosystem also provides habitat to numerous wildlife species. "As thick this #mangrove belt is, more effective it will be in resisting #cyclones & other #disasters," said Mr Kaswan.

Mangroves help prevent flooding and work as a wall of defence, especially in coastal areas. Destruction of mangroves can leave coastal areas exposed and vulnerable to natural disasters.