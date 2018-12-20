Zero Pre-Release Box Office Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan's Film May Become The Second Highest Opening Film Of 2018

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Zero is expected to open over Rs 35 crore Zero may not be able to beat opening day collection of Thugs Of Hindostan The Aanand L Rai-directed film releases tomorrow

Based on the advanced booking of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, trade pundits have predicted a big opening for the Aanand L Rai-directed film but not as grand as that of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindstan, which released last month. A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Zero is expected to open over Rs 35 crore, which will make it the second highest opening film of 2018 (unless Rohit Shetty's Simmba releasing next week takes that position). The report stated: "As such anything over Rs 30 crore would be a good number since the film also gains from an extended five day weekend (Christmas on Tuesday). Anything more is going to be an added bonus."

FYI, Thugs Of Hindostan's box office glory was short-lived as the film's collection dwindled in the subsequent days due to poor critical reception.

A report published in Box Office India said that the advance bookings of Zero is not as high as that of Thugs Of Hindostan and therefore, there's no competition there. "It is also well short of films like Sanju (currently the second highest opening film of 2018) and Race 3," the reports stated.

Box Office India also stated that the advance booking is "building momentum slowly" and it is expected to grow on Friday and through the weekend.

Zero has generated curiosity among the cine-lovers with its trailer (which released on Shah Rukh's birthday last month) and other promotional content including some fabulous songs.

Watch the trailer of Zero:

Zero is the love story of Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh) and Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder (Anushka Sharma) and how everything is ruined when Bauua falls for Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif). The three protagonists try and make the best of their lives dealing with their shortcomings.

Zero also stars R Madhavan, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.