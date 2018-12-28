Zero Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Fails To Make An Impact'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero poster (Image courtesy anushkasharma)

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's Zero has collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 7 (Thursday), a Box Office India report stated. "Zero could not make an impact at the box office as it collected Rs 84 crore (nett) in its first week. The film opened well enough for the type of film it was but it was the weekend which was crucial as these type of films should improve well over Saturday and Sunday but it was not to be for this film as it had a flat weekend. The first week number would be good for most films but is poor for such a big film," the report stated. Zero currently stands at Rs 84.10 crore. The Aanand L Rai-directed film raked in Rs 12.75 crore on Christmas holiday but the collection of the film went down thereafter. Zero collected Rs 4.5 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday). "The collections were okay till Wednesday when the big fall came after the national holiday. If the film could have done close to Monday on Wednesday it had a chance but that was never really on the cards," the report added.

Zero mostly opened to lukewarm reviews with praises for Shah Rukh Khan's performance. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Zero 2 stars out of 5. "Zero, riding on SRK's back, reaches for the stars. But its astral ambitions are thwarted by a lack of imagination and genuine understanding of the minds of people struggling to ward off undeserved ridicule and earn rightful recognition.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which hit the screens today, is a cop drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The film has opened to positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Simmba took a good opening of around 35% in the morning shows. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Simmba impacts the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.