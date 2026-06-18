Zendaya’s Stunning Look Becomes The Talk Of Spider Man: Brand New Day Event

Spider Man: Brand New Day is still more than a month away from release, but Zendaya and Tom Holland have already started promoting the film around the world. The global press tour has attracted extra attention because it marks the first public appearances by the couple since Tom confirmed they are now married.

Fans recently got a glimpse of the pair during a special fan event in Amsterdam.

Tom Holland kept his look classic and simple in a white shirt underneath a white shirt and tie, while Zendaya once again flaunted her fashion sense with a bold McQueen outfit that stood out at the event.

She wore a black floral dress layered under a long navy coat, which she paired with black heels by Christian Louboutin.

Earlier this year, social media was filled with rumours that Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly got married. Fake AI generated wedding photos went viral, which didn't just leave fans confused, but his own grandmother thought she wasn't invited.

During a recent interview with Esquire, when Tom was asked if he had to explain the situation to other family members, the actor said there was no need “because they were all there.” He also chose not to share any further details about the wedding, saying, “That's all you'll get on that.”

He said, “Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

“So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad.”

Spider Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31. Weeks before the much awaited Marvel film, the couple will also appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on July 17.